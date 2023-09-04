NFL

Fins name Mike White QB2 over Skylar Thompson

Aug 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White (14) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Mike White will open the season as the backup to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday that White earned the QB2 role over Skylar Thompson.

The Dolphins take on the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.

White, 28, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Miami in March after two seasons with the New York Jets. He was 2-5 as a starter and completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards, with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Thompson, 26, appeared in seven games for the Dolphins in 2022 after being drafted in the seventh round. He was 1-1 as the starter while completing 57.1 percent of his passes for 534 yards, with one TD and three picks.

—Field Level Media