First-inning homers send Padres to win over Giants

San Diego scored three runs on back-to-back homers by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto before San Francisco starter Tristan Beck retired a hitter in the first inning Friday night, leading the Padres to a 7-3 victory over the visiting Giants.

Padres starter Michael Wacha gave up a first-inning, 419-foot homer to Wilmer Flores and worked his way out of several jams while holding the Giants to two runs over six innings. Wacha (11-2) walked two and struck out six while throwing a season-high 108 pitches.

All nine San Diego batters had at least one hit in the Giants' second consecutive bullpen game. Luis Campusano had three hits for the Padres, while Tatis and Trent Grisham each had two hits.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Flores' 20th homer of the season, a blast that landed on the third balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left.

Ha-Seong Kim opened the bottom of the first with a single to center. Tatis then went the opposite way on the first pitch he saw from Beck, driving his 21st homer 373 feet to right. Soto then belted a sweeper from Beck 432 feet to center for his 26th homer.

The Padres added a single run in the second and two more in the third against Beck (3-3). The rookie right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits with no walks and no strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Campusano doubled and scored on Grisham's one-out single in the second. Campusano and Matthew Batten had RBI hits in the third.

The Giants scored their second run on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly by Brandon Crawford, who came off the injured list earlier in the day.

San Francisco loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth on a double by Mike Yastrzemski, a walk by Patrick Bailey and a single by Crawford. However, Wacha retired rookie Wade Meckler on an infield popout to end the threat.

Nick Martinez followed Wacha and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings.

Alex Wood followed Beck and allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk with onestrikeout in three innings.

The Giants scored in the ninth against Scott Barlow on two singles and back-to-back hit batters, and they brought the tying run to the plate. Flores then grounded into a game-ending double play.

—Field Level Media