Five Phillies pitchers stifle Mariners, 1-0

Kody Clemens delivered an RBI single in the second inning for the only run of the game as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Thursday afternoon

Five Phillies pitchers combined to limit the Mariners to just three hits

Nick Castellanos added a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Brandon Marsh had his 21-game on-base streak snapped after going 0-for-3.

Phillies starter Matt Strahm tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings and was lifted after only 60 pitches. Strahm (2-2) allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none

Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in three chances. It was Kimbrel's 397th career save as the Phillies took two of three in the series

Seranthony Dominguez, Connor Brogdon, Gregory Soto and Kimbrel threw 3 2/3 shutout innings and allowed just one hit.

Tom Murphy had two of the Mariners' three hits. Eugenio Suarez also saw his 21-game on-base streak end following an 0-for-4 performance

Mariners starter George Kirby (2-2) allowed four hits and one run, with seven strikeouts and one walk in eight strong innings

In the ninth inning, Ty France struck out looking, Suarez grounded out to third and Teoscar Hernandez struck out swinging to end the game against Kimbrel.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the second when Clemens hit an RBI single to score Castellanos all the way from first base

The Mariners managed only two hits through the first six innings, both by Murphy with a double and single

Philadelphia had runners at first and third with one out in the sixth, but Castellanos grounded into a 4-3 double play.

In the seventh, the Mariners put together a two-out rally. Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella hit a single to left and Brogdon was taken out for Soto to face Jarred Kelenic. But after Soto walked Kelenic, Murphy lined out to Castellanos in right to end the threat

--Field Level Media