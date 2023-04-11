Five-run 3rd helps Yankees blow by Guardians

Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer and Gerrit Cole overcame a slow start to pitch seven solid innings to lead the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win over the host Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday

Cordero went 1-for-4 with three RBIs, with his homer highlighting a five-run third inning by the Yankees that broke the game open

Advertisement

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, while DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks each went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with a run.

After allowing two first-inning runs, Cole (3-0) gave up just two hits over the next six innings before being relieved by Albert Abreu to start the eighth. Cole finished the night allowing five hits to go along with three strikeouts and two walks.

Advertisement

After the Guardians jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on Jose Ramirez's run-scoring double and Josh Naylor's sacrifice fly, the Yankees took control by scoring eight runs over the next three innings

In the second, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a one-out single to center and advanced to second on Cordero's groundout before crossing the plate on Jose Trevino's single to right.

Advertisement

The Yankees tacked on five runs in the third

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out on LeMahieu's double to left, Rizzo getting hit by a pitch and Gleyber Torres drawing a walk. Willie Calhoun's single to center scored LeMahieu to tie the game and Cabrera's sacrifice fly to center plated Rizzo for a 3-2 lead

Advertisement

Cordero cleared the bases when he blasted Hunter Gaddis' changeup over the right field fence for a three-run homer that extended the advantage to 6-2.

Gaddis departed the game in the fourth after allowing consecutive singles to Hicks, LeMahieu and Judge to load the bases with no outs. Reliever Tim Herrin promptly gave up a run-scoring single to Rizzo for a 7-2 lead before LeMahieu scored when Torres grounded into a double play.

Advertisement

Gaddis (0-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in just three-plus innings.

Rizzo's run-scoring single in the sixth pushed the lead to 9-2 before Xzavion Curry's wild pitch enabled Judge to score to make it 10-2.

Advertisement

The Yankees capped the scoring in the ninth when Rizzo crossed the plate when Calhoun grounded into a double play

--Field Level Media