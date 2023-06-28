Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Five-run inning gives Pirates another win over Padres

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jack Suwinski (65) steals second base as San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) takes a late throw during the second inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh inning Wednesday to smack the visiting San Diego Padres 7-1

Connor Joe and Henry Davis each added two-run singles and Josh Palacios added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won two straight for the first time since a six-game winning streak that ran through June 5

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (9-3) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI single for the Padres, who have lost four in a row

San Diego starter Blake Snell (4-7) turned in his seventh straight quality start. He gave up two runs and three hits in six innings, with 10 strikeouts and two walks. It was his fourth straight start with at least 10 strikeouts this season.

Snell came into the game with an 18-inning scoreless inning streak. He didn't make it to 19.

With two outs in the first, Davis singled to center and Santana followed with his eighth homer for a 2-0 Pirates lead

In the sixth, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a base hit to center and went to second on a wild pitch. After Juan Soto flied out and Manny Machado struck out, Bogaerts singled to right to drive in Tatis and close it to 2-1.

Nick Martinez took over for Snell in the seventh, and that's when the Pirates took over the game. Nick Gonzalez led off with an infield single, Jack Suwinski walked and Jared Triolo, making his major league debut, was hit by a pitch attempting to bunt to load the bases

San Diego manager Bob Melvin got ejected for arguing after the Padres lost a challenge to the hit batsman call

Palacios the singled to right drove in Gonzalez for a 3-1 Pirates lead. Joe flared a single to shallow center to bring home Suwinski and Triolo to push the lead to 5-1. Andrew McCutchen's single to left loaded the bases again and chased Martinez for Luis Garcia

Davis greeted Garcia with a two-run single to right to make it 7-1.

--Field Level Media