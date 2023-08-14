Five-star DE Williams Nwaneri chooses Missouri

The No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 is staying in-state to play his college football, and that's welcome news for Missouri.

Five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri committed to the Tigers on Monday, choosing them over Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is considered the No. 1 defensive end and the No. 3 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings. He hails from Lee's Summit, Mo.

Nwaneri is the second five-star to commit to Missouri since Eliah Drinkwitz became head coach in December 2019. The first was wide receiver Luther Burden, who is now entering his sophomore season there.

Missouri now has 12 players committed for the Class of 2024. Per 247, only one of the previous 11 commits was a four-star.

