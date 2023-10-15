NCAA

Five-star F Liam McNeeley commits to Indiana

Dec 1, 2022; Montverde, Florida, USA; Montverde Academy guard Liam McNeeley (30) looks to pass the ball over IMG Academy guard Jacoi Hutchinson (4) during the second half of the Sunshine Classic basketball tournament at Mills Championship Court on the campus of Montverde Academy.
Image: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Liam McNeeley, a five-star small forward prospect in the Class of 2024, committed to play for Indiana on Sunday.

McNeeley is the No. 13 overall player in the recruiting cycle and the No. 5 small forward, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

McNeeley chose coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers over Kansas, his only other finalist. He is the first player to commit to Indiana for 2024.

Known as a long-range shooter, McNeeley averaged 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on the Nike EYBL Circuit earlier this year. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds and will play his senior year of high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

McNeeley announced his commitment at halftime of a Border League high school tournament game Sunday afternoon on ESPN.

"Indiana has been recruiting me the longest and they have been the most consistent," McNeeley told ESPN. They have never wavered during the process. That has meant a lot to me."

—Field Level Media