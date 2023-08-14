Five-star G Trentyn Flowers spurns Louisville for Adelaide of NBL

Trentyn Flowers, considered a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, decommitted from Louisville on Monday in order to sign a professional contract with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's National Basketball League.

"Recently, I have been blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime — to play professional basketball in Australia and take another big step towards my NBA dreams," Flowers wrote in a social media post. "This was not an easy decision, because playing for Louisville was also a dream of mine. While my time in Louisville has been short, it has been an amazing experience and I can't thank you all enough."

Advertisement

Flowers, listed at 6-foot-8, told ESPN that he was presented with the opportunity to be Adelaide's starting point guard.

"I'm going over there to play point guard, to learn how to run a team, and be a player like LaMelo Ball or Josh Giddey," Flowers said, citing two guards who played in the NBL before being drafted in the NBA. "Adelaide is a place for me to lock in and focus on my game."

Advertisement Advertisement

Louisville coach Kenny Payne was upset with the timing of Flowers' departure, he said in a statement released to media outlets.

"Earlier today, Trentyn and his family informed me of his decision to pursue a professional career overseas," Payne said. "We're certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville's ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball — and we're confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors."

Advertisement

The Cardinals, who went 4-28 in Payne's first season, will have few recruiting options available to fill Flowers' scholarship spot.

Flowers was rated a five-star recruit and No. 23 overall in his class by the 247Sports composite. He signed a national letter of intent to play for Louisville in April, reclassifying from 2024 to 2023.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media