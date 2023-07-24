Five-star LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia

The top college football recruiting class for 2024 got even better on Monday when five-star linebacker Justin Williams committed to Georgia.

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas, also weighed an offer from Oregon, according to multiple media reports.

Speaking about what swayed him to select the Bulldogs , Williams said, according to 247Sports, "Everything really. Coach staff, the facilities are great, the people surrounding the facilities are great, my ability to grow in my faith

"Georgia is a great school. They're up there with the best."

The 247Sports composite ranking list has Williams as the No. 11 overall national recruit for the Class of 2024, No. 1 at linebacker and the third-best recruit out of Texas. The top overall prospect, quarterback Dylan Raiola, also is committed to Georgia, as are the No. 4 overall prospect, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, and the No. 7 overall prospect, safety KJ Bolden.

Another Class of 2024 linebacker, Demarcus Riddick, was committed to the Bulldogs , but multiple media outlets are reporting that the Alabama high school product might flip to Alabama or Auburn

Georgia, coming off a 15-0, national-championship season, will open the 2023 campaign against UT Martin on Sept. 2.

--Field Level Media