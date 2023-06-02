Tim Anderson scored a run and knocked in another, and five pitchers combined on a shutout as the host Chicago White Sox blanked the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Friday

Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez drove in the other runs for the White Sox

Starter Mike Clevinger, activated from the 15-day injured list after recovering from wrist inflammation, gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings. Kenyan Middleton (1-0) picked up the victory and Kendall Graveman notched his fifth save.

Detroit starter Reese Olson (0-1), making his major league debut after being promoted from Triple-A Toledo, had a no-hitter through five innings. He gave up two hits in the sixth and was charged with the loss. Olson allowed one walk and struck out six batters in five-plus innings.

The Tigers went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position

The only baserunner in the first three innings was the White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, who drew a two-out walk in the second

Detroit had baserunners in scoring position in the fourth when Javier Baez hit a two-out triple and Spencer Torkelson walked and stole second. Clevinger then struck out Nick Maton.

Miguel Cabrera and Andy Ibanez hit one-out singles in the fifth. After a fielder's choice, Zach McKinstry flied out to right.

Olson allowed his first hit to Romy Gonzalez, who led off the sixth. Anderson followed with a single and Olson was replaced by Will Vest. Benintendi greeted him with a single, bringing home Gonzalez. After a strikeout, Jimenez singled up the middle to knock in Anderson.

Detroit had another threat going against Reynaldo Lopez in the seventh. Eric Haase doubled and Cabrera walked. Lopez then set down the next three batters on a fielder's choice, pop out and ground out.

Chicago added to its lead in the seventh. Yasmani Grandal walked and Jake Burger hit into a fielder's choice against Chasen Shreve. With two out, Mason Englert relieved Shreve and Anderson ripped a double down the third-base line to score Burger from first base.

Detroit had a pair of baserunners in the eighth but Joe Kelly responded by striking out the next two batters and inducing a Haase groundout.

--Field Level Media