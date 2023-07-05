Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flames, Coyotes D Michael Stone retires after 12 seasons

By
Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) skates against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Michael Stone retired from the NHL on Wednesday after 12 seasons with the Coyotes organization and Calgary Flames

Stone, 33, tallied 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games this past season, his seventh in Calgary.

The Flames announced that Stone will join the organization in a player development role

He finishes with 145 points (41 goals, 104 assists) in 552 career games with the Coyotes (2011-17) and Flames

Stone was selected in the third round by the-then Phoenix Coyotes in the 2008 draft. The Coyotes traded Stone to Calgary in February 2017 for two draft picks

He played in 15 games in the postseason with the Coyotes (2012) and Flames (2017, 2022). He tallied six points (three goals, three assists)

He leaves the game with $21 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

--Field Level Media