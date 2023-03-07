Flames give up lead, but edge Stars in waning seconds

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid.

Nick Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who recovered after twice blowing two-goal leads. Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar each collected two assists and goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Jamie Benn collected one goal and one assist, while Jason Robertson, Max Domi and Roope Hintz also scored for the Central Division-leading Stars, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots.

With the score tied and overtime looming, Toffoli was sprung on a breakaway by Huberdeau just after Calgary killed a penalty and he ripped a top-corner shot for his 26th goal of the season.

It was a wild finish to a wild game.

Ritchie, acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes, scored less than four minutes into his Flames debut when he pounced on a rebound for his 10th goal of the season.

Zadorov doubled the lead with his ninth of the campaign five minutes into the second period by blasting a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

However, Robertson's power-play goal put the Stars on the board past the midway point of the second period, netting his 38th goal and career-high 80th point of the season.

Domi, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the deadline, pulled the Stars even with 4:18 remaining in the second period when he collected his 19th goal of the season.

Lindholm's marker, his 18th of the season, two minutes later restored Calgary's lead, and Andersson made it a 4-2 game at 4:24 of the third period when he rifled a top-shelf wrister from the right circle for his eighth goal of the season.

But the Stars again drew even. Hintz's short-handed goal at 9:50 of the third, coming when he converted a breakaway for his 30th of the season, made it a one-goal game.

Then with 5:48 remaining in regulation, Benn won an offensive-zone faceoff and deflected Esa Lindell's point shot for his 26th of the season.

--Field Level Media