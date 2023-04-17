Flames, GM Brad Treliving agree to part ways

Brad Treliving will not return as general manager of the Calgary Flames next season

The Flames and Treliving mutually agreed to part ways Monday after five seasons as senior vice president of hockey operations. Treliving had been with the club since 2016

Advertisement

Treliving's contract expires June 30. Don Maloney has been promoted to president of hockey operations and named interim GM.

"It's a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend," said CSEC president and CEO John Bean. "We are grateful of Brad's contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally. But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don's experience that we will find the right General Manger to build on Brad's work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup."

49% off Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Luxury bidet

This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight. Buy for $340 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flames finished 38-27-17, two points out of the wild card in the Western Conference

The Flames traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers last July in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round pick in 2025

Advertisement

Huberdeau tallied just 55 points this season after posting a career-best 115 points in 2021-22. He had played 10 seasons with the Panthers.

--Field Level Media