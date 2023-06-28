Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
NHL

Flames reach 2-year deal with Yegor Sharangovich

By
Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) shoots as St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames signed Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year, $6.2 million contract extension on Wednesday, one day after the center was acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade

The Flames also secured a third-round pick in Wednesday's draft in the trade involving Sharangovich, who was set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday

"I'm really excited to be part of Calgary for two more years," Sharangovich said. "It's a really big chance to step up in my career and play better than my last couple years. I'm really excited and can't wait to meet all the players and I can't wait for the start of the season and to start playing in Calgary."

Sharangovich, 25, recorded 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games last season.

He has totaled 106 points (53 goals, 53 assists) in 205 career games since being selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media