Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flames trade F Tyler Toffoli to Devils for F Yegor Sharangovich

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates during first period against Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) skates during first period against Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in exchange for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in this week's NHL draft

Watch
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
6 hours ago
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Yesterday

Toffoli, 31, is coming off the most productive season of his 11-year NHL career. The center played in all 82 games for Calgary in 2022-23 and set career highs in goals (34), assists (39) and points (73).

Advertisement

Toffoli is entering the final year of a four-year deal originally signed with the Montreal Canadiens. In 515 career games with the Los Angeles Kings (2012-13 to 2019-20), Vancouver Canucks (2019-20), Canadiens (2020-21 to 2021-22) and Flames (2022-23), Toffoli has tallied 290 points (139 goals, 151 assists)

Sharangovich, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Devils in 2018 and is set to become a restricted free agent. In three seasons with New Jersey, he had 106 points (53 goals, 53 assists) over 205 games. He had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 75 appearances last season

Advertisement
Advertisement

The pick going to Calgary, No. 80 overall, originally belonged to the Flames and was passed along to the Seattle Kraken, Columbus Blue Jackets and Devils in prior trades

The deal marked New Jersey's second trade of the day. Earlier, the Devils offloaded goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick

--Field Level Media