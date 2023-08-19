NCAA

Florida loses RB Cam Carroll to season-ending knee injury

Florida Gators running back Cam Carroll (27) rushes past Florida Gators defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (95) during the second half during the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Orange Blue Spring Game
Florida running back Cam Carroll injured his knee on the final day of fall camp and will miss the entire 2023 season, Gators coach Billy Napier said Saturday.

Carroll, who transferred in from Tulane after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2022, was injured during a team scrimmage on Friday.

"One of the more challenging things as a coach and, I would tell you, for our team is injuries," Napier said. "It kind of just hits you right in the gut.

"Cam will respond, he will get the full support of our team and organization, he'll be back," Napier added.

Carroll was projecting to be a third-string running back for the Gators.

Carroll rushed for 1,638 yards in 37 career games for Tulane.

Florida opens the season at No. 14 Utah on Aug. 31.

