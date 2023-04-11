Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flyers end 7-game slide by topping Blue Jackets in OT

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Tippett's overtime winner gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Watch
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
11 hours ago
Rudy Gobert punches Kyle Anderson, remains waste of money | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

With 16 seconds remaining in the extra period, Tippett took a pass from Ivan Provorov and displayed some nice stickwork in converting his first career overtime goal.

Advertisement

The victory ended the Flyers' seven-game (0-6-1) winless drought

Tippett also scored a power-play goal 47 seconds into the second period to give the Flyers (30-38-13, 73 points) a 3-2 lead. However, the Blue Jackets (24-47-9, 57 points) equalized on a power-play marker of their own from Sean Kuraly 5:50 into the third period

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tippett collected his second straight multi-point game. The forward has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 26 goals and 47 points in his fourth NHL season.

Philadelphia forward James van Riemsdyk scored his 300th NHL goal. At 15:33 of the first period, Provorov's outstanding backhanded pass set up van Riemsdyk for the milestone tally.

Advertisement

Provorov finished with two assists, and Joel Farabee scored Philadelphia's other goal.

Carter Hart stopped 28 of 31 shots for his 22nd win of the season.

Liam Foudy and Trey Fix-Wolansky gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead through 13 minutes of the first period. Foudy deposited a rebound at the 9:47 mark, and just under three minutes later, Fix-Wolansky scored his first goal of the season after picking up Noah Cates' giveaway on Philadelphia's end of the ice

Advertisement

Despite the early lead, Columbus' winless streak was extended to four games (0-3-1). Columbus goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Blue Jackets had to call up five players (Fix-Wolansky, Jake Christiansen, David Jiricek, Josh Dunne, Carson Meyer) from the AHL to fill out their injury-depleted roster. Beyond Fix-Wolansky's goal, Christiansen and Meyer also contributed assists

Advertisement

Columbus' lineup took another hit when captain Boone Jenner was a late scratch just prior to the start of the game.

The Flyers finished their home schedule with an 18-18-5 record

--Field Level Media