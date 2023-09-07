NHL

Flyers F Morgan Frost signs 2-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center.
Mar 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Morgan Frost signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Frost, 24, recorded 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games last season with the Flyers. He led the team with 41 even-strength points (18 goals, 23 assists) and ranked third in goals while playing on a one-year, $800,000 deal.

Advertisement

Frost has totaled 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 158 career games since being selected by Philadelphia with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

—Field Level Media