Flyers fire general manager Chuck Fletcher

Field Level Media
Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) reacts after losing to the San Jose Sharks during overtime at SAP Center at San Jose.
Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted former player Daniel Briere to fill the role on an interim basis, the team announced Friday morning.

Fletcher, 55, also held the role of president of hockey operations. The team said it will look to fill both positions separately.

The Flyers (24-30-11, 59 points) are on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons since Fletcher was hired in December 2018. Philadelphia resides in seventh place in the eight-team Metropolitan Division.

"Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for hockey operations," said Dave Scott, chairman of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers.

"This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his president and general manager responsibilities. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Briere, 45, has been working in the Flyers' front office since 2017, two years after he retired as an NHL player. He was named special assistant to the general manager last season.

Briere totaled 696 points (307 goals, 389 assists) in 973 career games with the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Flyers, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. He played with the Flyers from 2007-13.

--Field Level Media

