Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flyers keep Red Wings off the board in dominating win

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella behind the bench against the New York Rangers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Mar 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella behind the bench against the New York Rangers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Laughton had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
How the Thunder became a playoff-ready team
Yesterday
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is on drugs
Yesterday

Kieffer Bellows and Tyson Foerster added one goal apiece for the Flyers (28-32-12, 68 points), who won their third in a row.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made all 29 saves in the shutout.

Foerster sealed the victory with an empty net goal at 18:41 of the third period.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 19 shots. Nedeljkovic was making his first start for Detroit in three and a half months, having been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.

Advertisement

Detroit went 0-for-7 on the power play.

The Red Wings (31-32-9, 71 points) pulled Nedeljkovic for an extra skater at 16:30, but the move backfired.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Powerful performance
The M1 chip delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Get up to 18 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

After Owen Tippett turned the puck over, Detroit's Jonatan Berggren fired a shot from point-blank range at 2:04 of the third period. But Hart stuck his glove out and grabbed the puck out of mid-air.

Laughton was called for slashing at 14:25, giving the Red Wings their seventh power play.

Advertisement

Soon after the power play expired, Berggren appeared to be in prime position to score at 16:30 but Hart dove across the crease to make the stop.

Philadelphia's Tony DeAngelo was given a double minor for high sticking Adam Erne at 5:47 of the first period. Erne went back to the locker room briefly because of blood dripping from his mouth.

Advertisement

Despite a couple of solid scoring chances, the Red Wings were unable to capitalize.

Kevin Hayes was denied by Nedeljkovic at 18:40 with a sprawling save.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 10:10 of the second period when Bellows pounced on a bouncing puck and scored.

Advertisement

The Red Wings struggled with penalties as they were whistled for too many men on the ice and later a high sticking minor charged to Gustav Lindstrom at 17:27.

Just before the period ended, Laughton connected with 35.7 seconds remaining for a 2-0 advantage as the teams were playing 4-on-4.

Advertisement

Laughton has now scored at least one goal in seven consecutive games against the Red Wings.

--Field Level Media