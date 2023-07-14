Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flyers place D Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers

By
Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) skates against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers Friday

The Flyers intend to buy out his contract if he clears waivers, according to multiple reports. He carries a $5 million cap hit for 2023-24

DeAngelo, 27, recorded 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 70 games in his first season with Philadelphia in 2022-23.

He has 199 points (45 goals, 154 assists) and 305 penalty minutes in 340 games with the Arizona Coyotes (2016-17), New York Rangers (2017-21), Carolina Hurricanes (2021-22) and Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning drafted the New Jersey native in the first round (19th overall) in 2014. Philadelphia acquired him in a July 2022 trade with the Hurricanes.

--Field Level Media