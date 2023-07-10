Flyers re-sign D Cam York to 2-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers are bringing back defenseman Cam York on a two-year contract worth $3.2 million

York, 22, was a restricted free agent. The team announced the contract Monday.

York played in a career-high 54 games for the Flyers last season, tallying 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) to go with 69 blocks. He has five goals and 25 assists in 87 career games on Broad Street

Advertisement

The Flyers selected York No. 14 overall in the 2019 draft

--Field Level Media