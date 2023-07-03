Flyers sign D Marc Staal to 1-year, $1.1M contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced a one-year, $1.1 million contract with defenseman Marc Staal on Monday

Staal, 36, posted 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 82 games with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23.

He has recorded 229 points (52 goals, 177 assists) in 1,101 games over 16 seasons with the New York Rangers (2007-20), Detroit Red Wings (2020-22) and Panthers.

Staal spent 10 seasons (2010-20) as an alternate captain for the Rangers and made the All-Star team in 2010-11.

--Field Level Media