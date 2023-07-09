Flyers sign G Alexei Kolosov to three-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers signed goaltender Alexei Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract

Terms of the deal announced Sunday with the 2021 third-round draft pick were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Kolosov, 21, was 13-21-5 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 42 regular-season games with the KHL's Minsk Dynamo last season.

The Belarus native is 28-39-7 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 79 career KHL games, all with Minsk, in 2020-23.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media