Flyers sign G Alexei Kolosov to three-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers signed goaltender Alexei Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract
Terms of the deal announced Sunday with the 2021 third-round draft pick were not disclosed.
Kolosov, 21, was 13-21-5 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 42 regular-season games with the KHL's Minsk Dynamo last season.
The Belarus native is 28-39-7 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 79 career KHL games, all with Minsk, in 2020-23.
--Field Level Media