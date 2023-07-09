Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Flyers sign G Alexei Kolosov to three-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Oct 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers fans receive free t-shirt on opening night against the Vancouver Canucks at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers signed goaltender Alexei Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract

Terms of the deal announced Sunday with the 2021 third-round draft pick were not disclosed.

Kolosov, 21, was 13-21-5 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 42 regular-season games with the KHL's Minsk Dynamo last season.

The Belarus native is 28-39-7 with a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 79 career KHL games, all with Minsk, in 2020-23.

--Field Level Media