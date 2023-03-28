Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Forbes: Shohei Ohtani to earn record $65M in 2023

By
Field Level Media
Oct 2, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will earn a record $65 million overall in 2023, according to Forbes.

The amount includes Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract extension signed in October and at least $35 million in endorsements -- up from $20 million last year, according to the publication's annual list published Monday.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer ranks second on the list at $59.3 million, followed by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ($44.5M), Mets pitcher Justin Verlander ($43.3) and Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($39.5).

Forbes calculated that the 10 highest-paid players will earn a record combined total of $436 million, up from $377 million in 2022.

Ohtani, 28, was the American League MVP in 2021. He finished runner-up to Judge for the award in 2022 when he finished 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts on the mound, and batted .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs.

The Japanese right-hander will be the Angels' Opening Day starter on Thursday against the Athletics in Oakland.

Ohtani's 13 endorsement partnerships include Fanatics, Topps, New Balance, Seiko Watch, the pharmaceuticals firm Kowa, and Japanese cosmetics company Kose, according to Forbes.

--Field Level Media