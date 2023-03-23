Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Forbes: Yankees now worth $7.1B; Dodgers No. 2

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are worth $7.1 billion, up 18 percent over a year ago, as Major League Baseball's most valuable franchise, according to the annual report by Forbes released Thursday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Will Aaron Rodgers turn the Jets into instant contenders?
Yesterday
Trent Crimm returns to Ted Lasso…to write a book?!?!
Tuesday 5:07PM

The Yankees have topped Forbes' list every year since the outlet first released the list in 1998.

Overall, MLB team values increased by an average of 12 percent from the 2021 list.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second behind the Yankees at a worth of $4.8 billion. The Boston Red Sox ($4.5B), Chicago Cubs ($4.1B) and San Francisco Giants ($3.7B) round out the top five.

The Miami Marlins came in last with a value of $1 billion. The Oakland Athletics ($1.18B) and Cincinnati Reds ($1.19B) are Nos. 29 and 28, respectively.

G/O Media may get a commission
Binoid THC-O Gummies
25% Off + Free Shipping
Binoid THC-O Gummies

Premium THC-O
Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight.

Use the promo code GIZMODO25
Advertisement

The last MLB team to be sold was the New York Mets, bought by Steve Cohen for $2.42 billion in November 2020. The Mets are No. 6 on Forbes' latest list, with a worth of $2.9 billion.

--Field Level Media