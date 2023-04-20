Former Cowboys RB Don McIlhenny dies at 88

Former Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys running back Don McIlhenny died on Tuesday, according to his family. He was 88

McIlhenny was on the Cowboys' inaugural team in 1960 and scored the franchise's first rushing touchdown. The 5-yard TD run in the second quarter came in the Cowboys' debut game Sept. 24, 1960, which ended in a 35-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. McIlhenny had 45 yards rushing on 10 carries in the game

A former third-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 1956, McIlhenny was in his fifth NFL season when he rushed for 321 yards for the Cowboys, second best total on the franchise's debut team

In six seasons with the Lions, Green Bay Packers, Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, McIlhenny rushed for 1,581 yards on 414 carries in 64 games (31 starts). He also caught 70 passes for 655 yards and seven TDs

According to the Dallas Morning news, family members said McIlhenny died peacefully after a 10-year battle with dementia and Alzheimer's.

--Field Level Media