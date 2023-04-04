Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Former Dolphins TE/OL Ronnie Lee dies at 66

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo on the lectern prior to the during the grand opening at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Jul 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo on the lectern prior to the during the grand opening at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Dolphins tight end and offensive lineman Ronnie Lee has died at the age of 66, the NFL team announced on Tuesday

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Yesterday
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

A cause of death has not been reported.

Lee initially played at the tight end position in his first four NFL seasons after the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He had 25 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in 57 games (37 starts)

Advertisement

Lee spent the 1983 season with the Atlanta Falcons and served as a backup offensive lineman for 14 games. He returned to the Dolphins the following year and played 81 games (62 starts) at offensive tackle for the team

"We are saddened by the passing of former Miami Dolphins player Ronnie Lee," the Dolphins wrote on their official Twitter site. "Our hearts go out to his family & friends.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lee spent his final three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 21 of the 34 games in which he appeared

Advertisement

--Field Level Media