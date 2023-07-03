Former head coach, coordinator Vince Tobin dies at 79

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Vince Tobin died Monday at 79, The Arizona Republic reported

A cause of death was not reported.

Tobin went 28-43 in parts of five seasons as head coach of the Cardinals from 1996-2000. He was fired after Week 8 of the 2000 campaign amid a 2-5 start

Advertisement

He had one winning season in 1998, making the playoffs. The Cardinals beat Dallas in the wild card game but lost to Minnesota in the divisional round, 41-21

Tobin was the defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears from 1986-92. He took over under Mike Ditka when Buddy Ryan left to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was also a defensive coordinator in the CFL and USFL and with the Indianapolis Colts (1994-95) and Detroit Lions (2001).

Tobin was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 along with his brother Bill. Vince Tobin was a two-year starter for the Tigers and later became an assistant coach from 1965-76.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media