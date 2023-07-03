Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Former head coach, coordinator Vince Tobin dies at 79

By
Field Level Media
Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer talks with coach Vince Tobin during a game against the Giants on Sept. 3, 2000. Cards Giants Jake Plummer Vince Tobin
Image: Paul F. Gero / The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Vince Tobin died Monday at 79, The Arizona Republic reported

A cause of death was not reported.

Tobin went 28-43 in parts of five seasons as head coach of the Cardinals from 1996-2000. He was fired after Week 8 of the 2000 campaign amid a 2-5 start

He had one winning season in 1998, making the playoffs. The Cardinals beat Dallas in the wild card game but lost to Minnesota in the divisional round, 41-21

Tobin was the defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears from 1986-92. He took over under Mike Ditka when Buddy Ryan left to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was also a defensive coordinator in the CFL and USFL and with the Indianapolis Colts (1994-95) and Detroit Lions (2001).

Tobin was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 along with his brother Bill. Vince Tobin was a two-year starter for the Tigers and later became an assistant coach from 1965-76.

--Field Level Media