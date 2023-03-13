Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Former NBA center, Louisville star Felton Spencer dies at 55

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The new image of the cardinal mascot dunking has been completed on the floor of the U of L basketball practice facility on Floyd Street. May 15, 2019 T9i1136 Uofl Logo
The new image of the cardinal mascot dunking has been completed on the floor of the U of L basketball practice facility on Floyd Street. May 15, 2019 T9i1136 Uofl Logo
Image: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal

Felton Spencer, who starred at Louisville and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, has died at 55.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

A Louisville native, the center played for his hometown program from 1986-90 and shot a school record 62.8 percent in 134 games. Louisville announced his death Sunday night.

"We're heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer," the program tweeted. "Spencer was the Cardinals' all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones."

Advertisement

His cause of death was not announced, but his sister, Tammy Pollock, tweeted that he died "peacefully" at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Top Image
Tout Image
Clip Coupon
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Up to 20 hours of battery
It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity like taking to the beach or pool

Advertisement

The Timberwolves selected Spencer in the draft, and he spent three seasons in Minnesota. He went on to play with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks before his career ended following the 2001-02 season.

In 640 career games (404 starts), the 7-footer averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA