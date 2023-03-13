Former NBA center, Louisville star Felton Spencer dies at 55

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Felton Spencer, who starred at Louisville and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, has died at 55.

A Louisville native, the center played for his hometown program from 1986-90 and shot a school record 62.8 percent in 134 games. Louisville announced his death Sunday night.

"We're heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer," the program tweeted. "Spencer was the Cardinals' all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones."

His cause of death was not announced, but his sister, Tammy Pollock, tweeted that he died "peacefully" at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The Timberwolves selected Spencer in the draft, and he spent three seasons in Minnesota. He went on to play with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks before his career ended following the 2001-02 season.

In 640 career games (404 starts), the 7-footer averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

