Orlando Arcia's go-ahead single capped a four-run sixth inning for the host Atlanta Braves, who went on to beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series

The Braves earned their third straight victory. The Mets, who have the majors' highest payroll, lost their fourth straight to fall under .500 at 30-31

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers against Bryce Elder in the third inning to give the Mets a 4-1 lead, but New York got just one hit the rest of the way

The Braves rallied in the sixth against Carlos Carrasco and Drew Smith (3-2)

Matt Olson drew a leadoff walk against Carrasco and went to third on a double by Austin Riley. Sean Murphy laced a two-run double on the next pitch to chase Carrasco, after which Smith struck out Eddie Rosario and retired Ozzie Albies on a popout.

Marcell Ozuna followed with a double, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Arcia's single glanced off the glove of diving second baseman Eduardo Escobar.

The Braves added an insurance run in the eighth. Rosario doubled with one out, took third when left fielder Jeff McNeil misplayed the ball and scored on Ozuna's groundout

Albies homered in the second for the Braves. Riley and Arcia had two hits apiece

The sixth-inning rally made a winner of Elder (4-0), who gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings. Jesse Chavez, A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias combined for three hitless innings of relief, and Iglesias registered his eighth save with a perfect ninth.

Omar Narvaez and Brett Baty had the Mets' other hits, both singles

Carrasco allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in five-plus innings.

--Field Level Media