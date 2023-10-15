Four-star G Jase Richardson, son of Jason, picks Michigan State

Jase Richardson, a four-star combo guard in the Class of 2024 and the son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, committed to Michigan State on Sunday.

The younger Richardson will head to his father's alma mater as the No. 35 overall prospect in the recruiting cycle and the No. 3 combo guard, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Jase Richardson committed to the Spartans over finalists Alabama and Cincinnati.

"From the moment I stepped on campus for my official visit there was a real connection with the players and coaches. It felt like family," he told ESPN. "I remember my first visit to Michigan State, I was 7 years old. It was my dad's reunion on winning the national championship."

Jason Richardson played for coach Tom Izzo for two seasons in 1999-2000 and 2000-01. As a freshman, he was part of the Spartans' national title team before contributing 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a sophomore.

Richardson was then picked fifth overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played for five teams over a 14-year NBA career, won two Slam Dunk Contests and finished his career with a 17.1 ppg scoring average.

Jase Richardson, listed 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, will play his senior season at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.

—Field Level Media