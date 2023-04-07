Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Four Suns' starters, including Kevin Durant, won't play against Lakers

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) watches as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a free throw against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Footprint Center.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are holding out Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton from Friday night's road contest against the Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix listed Durant out due to injury management of his left ankle, while Booker, Paul and Ayton were all listed as out due to rest.

The Suns are locked into the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference so the game is meaningless to their postseason aspirations. It is also on the second side of a back-to-back and follows Thursday night's 119-115 home victory over the Denver Nuggets

Backup T.J. Warren (illness) also will miss his second straight game.

The game is highly important to the Lakers, who are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh-best record (41-39) entering Friday's play. Both teams are one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) and the Golden State Warriors (42-38) in the battle for the final two automatic playoff berths in the West.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers are both questionable for Friday's game due to right foot injuries. D'Angelo Russell (left foot) is probable.

--Field Level Media