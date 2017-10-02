Photo credit: John Minchillo/AP

Pete Rose will not be a part of Fox’s studio show for the MLB playoffs. Rose, who served as an analyst for the last two seasons, will be replaced by David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez.



Last month, a woman filed a sworn statement in a federal court saying Rose had a sexual relationship with her while she was under the age of 16. The woman claims that the relationship with Rose lasted for several years, and that she met with him in Cincinnati and several locations outside of Ohio to have sex.

Shortly after the sworn statement was filed, the Phillies cancelled plans to honor Rose at an annual alumni weekend. At the end of August, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Rose would be dropped from the network, and today a Fox spokesman confirmed to ESPN that Rose has been replaced by Hernandez and Ortiz.

[ESPN]