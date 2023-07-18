Francisco Alvarez (2 HRs), Mets just get by White Sox

Francisco Alvarez hit a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday night for the host New York Mets, who held off the Chicago White Sox to earn an 11-10 victory

The Mets have won two straight since a four-game losing streak. The White Sox, who had their two-game winning streak snapped, fell to 4-8 this month

Brett Baty and DJ Stewart also homered for the Mets. Jeff McNeil went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Tommy Pham had an RBI double and scored three times. Francisco Lindor hit a run-scoring double and Pete Alonso added a sacrifice fly

Yasmani Grandal homered and finished with three RBIs while Jake Burger had two doubles and three RBIs for the White Sox, who trailed 11-4 before scoring five times in the seventh. Tim Anderson was 3-for-5 with a run-scoring double

Grant Hartwig (2-1), the Mets' first reliever, earned the win after allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. David Robertson walked two and gave up Andrew Benintendi's RBI single in the ninth before recording his 13th save

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (6-6) gave up eight runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings

The Mets scored five times in the first, when Pham laced his RBI double and scored on Alonso's sacrifice fly before Alvarez and Baty hit consecutive two-out homers

Grandal homered in the top of the second before Lindor hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.

Anderson had an RBI double in the third before the Mets lengthened their lead to 8-2 in the fourth, when Stewart hit a leadoff homer and McNeil delivered his first RBI single

Andrew Vaughn had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth, and Burger followed with an RBI double to chase Carrasco.

McNeil hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth prior to Alvarez's second homer. The White Sox sent 10 batters to the plate against three Mets relievers in the seventh, when Burger hit a two-run double and Grandal followed with a two-run single before scoring from third when Alvarez was charged with a passed ball

--Field Level Media