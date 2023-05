Francisco Lindor rapped a bases-clearing single with two outs in the sixth inning as the New York Mets rallied for a 3-2 victory against the host Washington Nationals on Friday night

Lindor ended up on second base when the play ended, moving up on the throw home. It was a major output for the Mets, who hadn't scored three runs in six of their previous eight games and racked up that many on one swing

Lindor's hit produced as many runs batted in as he had compiled in his last eight games.

Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte all had two hits for New York, which won for just the fourth time in its last 13 games.

Five Mets pitchers combined on a four-hitter

Starter Tylor Megill (4-2) was the winning pitcher by going five innings, followed by Jeff Brigham and Adam Ottavino with a scoreless inning apiece and David Robertson with 1 2/3 innings. Drew Smith notched the final out for his first save.

In the ninth, Washington's Jeimer Candelario drew a leadoff walk and reached second on a two-out wild pitch before Jacob Alu walked before the threat ended.

The Mets appeared doomed as they wasted early chances. They loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning. Through three innings, they stranded seven runners

But they did enough to boost Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore's pitch count. He exited after four shutout innings, throwing 96 pitches

Andres Machado was charged with two runs and Carl Edwards Jr. (1-2) was tagged with the third run allowed by Washington.

The Nationals, who won three of their previous four games, scored in the first inning on Joey Meneses' single. They pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth on a Lindor error

Megill was charged with two runs (one earned). He struggled with control by issuing four walks to go with four hits allowed.

Alex Call had two hits for the Nationals

--Field Level Media