Freddie Freeman, Dodgers club Rangers

Freddie Freeman hit two home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a 16-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday in Arlington, Texas

Freeman went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs. David Peralta also went 4-for-5 for Los Angeles, while Max Muncy finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs.

Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (6-1) earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out six without issuing a walk

Nathaniel Lowe finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who got three innings from starter Dane Dunning (8-3). Dunning surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning one

Texas' Marcus Semien opened the scoring, leading off the bottom of the first with his 14th homer of the season. But that 1-0 advantage was short-lived, as the Dodgers pushed three runs across in the second

Muncy opened the inning with a single and advanced to second on right fielder Adolis Garcia's error. J.D. Martinez then walked before Peralta doubled down the third base line to drive in Muncy and make it 1-1.

Jason Heyward followed Peralta with a walk, loading the bases. James Outman added an RBI single, and another run scored on Miguel Rojas' double-play grounder as the Dodgers took a 3-1 edge

Freeman gave the Dodgers more breathing room with a solo homer in the third. Muncy added a solo shot later in the inning, making it 5-1

Los Angeles broke the game open with a five-run fourth that included a two-run shot from Freeman and a three-run blast from Martinez.

Lowe's RBI triple in the fifth cut Texas' deficit to 10-3, but the Rangers never got closer, with just two hits over the final four innings

After the Dodgers took a 13-3 lead in the eight, Jonny Deluca hit a three-run home run in the ninth to forge the final score

--Field Level Media