Freddy Peralta shines as Brewers crush Rockies

Freddy Peralta retired the final 20 hitters he faced after allowing a first-inning solo homer to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series

Peralta (8-8) allowed just one runner in seven innings, a one-out blast in the first by Ezequiel Tovar, who hit his 11th home run of the season. Peralta matched his career high with 13 strikeouts with no walks in his 94-pitch outing

Elvis Peguero and Andrew Chafin each tossed a perfect inning to preserve the one-hitter and maintain Milwaukee's lead of 1 1/2 games over Cincinnati in the National League Central. The Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 earlier Monday

Brice Turang's two-run homer with two outs triggered the Brewers' decisive five-run fourth inning. Milwaukee added four runs in the eighth on a solo home run by Tyrone Taylor and a three-run shot by Sal Frelick. It was Taylor's fourth homer of the season and Frelick's third

After being held hitless for three innings, the Brewers got to Peter Lambert (2-3) for five runs after he was one strike away from a scoreless fourth

Frelick walked to open the inning and Lambert retired the next two hitters. Turang then lined a 1-2 pitch 383 feet to right for his sixth homer. Brian Anderson tripled off the wall in right center and Taylor followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1

Taylor advanced to third on a bloop single to shallow left by Christian Yelich, who took second on the throw. Jake Bird relieved Lambert, and William Contreras delivered a two-run single up the middle

Lambert allowed five runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three

Milwaukee added three runs in the seventh off Connor Seabold. Yelich hit a leadoff single and Contreras followed with an RBI double. Contreras advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Frelick's double. Andruw Monasterio singled in Frelick to make it 8-1

