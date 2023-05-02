Free agent Amani Bledsoe banned 17 games for repeat PED offense

Amani Bledsoe, a free agent defensive end who last played in the NFL in 2021, was suspended Thursday for the first 17 weeks of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Bledsoe was also suspended for the first six games of the 2022 campaign for a PED violation, which was his first ban in the NFL. He will be eligible to return in Week 18, the final week of the regular season.

Advertisement

He also lost a year of eligibility in college at Oklahoma for failing a drug test, though he claimed he accidentally ingested a banned substance via tainted protein powder.

Bledsoe, 25, went undrafted and played 14 games (four starts) for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. He saw action in five games (two starts) for the Tennessee Titans in 2021. He has 18 career tackles and three pass breakups with no sacks.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Bledsoe had been signed to a futures contract by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2022 season, but he was waived in April.

--Field Level Media