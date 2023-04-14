Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Free agent F Miles Bridges suspended for 30 games

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Former Michigan State basketball player Miles Bridges looks on during the first half in the game against Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 230221 Msu Indiana Bball 187a
Former Michigan State basketball player Miles Bridges looks on during the first half in the game against Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 230221 Msu Indiana Bball 187a
Image: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Free agent forward Miles Bridges was suspended for 30 games by the NBA on Friday for his domestic violence arrest last summer.

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

Bridges, 25, who sat out the 2022-23 season without a contract, was arrested on June 29 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. He pleaded not guilty to three charges of felony domestic violence.

Advertisement

Bridges was later sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors. The no-contest plea meant that he accepted the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case.

Since Bridges sat out the season without a contract, the NBA said Friday that 20 games of his suspension have been accounted for, so he'll be able to play for any team next season after serving a 10-game suspension.

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A 2018 first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges was likely poised to receive a max extension after a breakout 2021-22 season, when he established career highs of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games

Bridges has career averages of 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 291 games (188 starts) over four seasons.

Advertisement

Bridges hasn't played in an NBA game since Charlotte lost 132-103 to the Atlanta Hawks in a Eastern Conference play-in game on April 13, 2022. He was ejected from that game in the fourth quarter and tossed his mouthpiece into the stands at a heckler but instead hit a 16-year-old girl in the face.

Bridges apologized for his conduct and the NBA fined him $50,000.

It's unknown if the Hornets or other teams will look to sign Bridges, but Charlotte has remained in contact

Advertisement

--Field Level Media