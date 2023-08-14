NFL

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney visits Jaguars

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) leaves the field with an injury during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) leaves the field with an injury during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday but did not sign with the team.

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson classified the meeting with Clowney as a "good visit."

Advertisement

Clowney reportedly has a contract offer in hand from the Baltimore Ravens. He visited the team last week and has also met with the Houston Texans.

The 30-year-old former No. 1 overall pick had two sacks with the Browns last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Texans selected Clowney at the top of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Houston and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, he spent one year in Seattle, followed by one with the Tennessee Titans and the past two seasons in Cleveland.

Clowney has appeared in 109 games (98 starts) and has tallied 320 tackles (90 for loss), 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 23 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and one interception.

—Field Level Media