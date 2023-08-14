Free agent Jadeveon Clowney visits Jaguars

Free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday but did not sign with the team.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson classified the meeting with Clowney as a "good visit."

Clowney reportedly has a contract offer in hand from the Baltimore Ravens. He visited the team last week and has also met with the Houston Texans.

The 30-year-old former No. 1 overall pick had two sacks with the Browns last season.

The Texans selected Clowney at the top of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Houston and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, he spent one year in Seattle, followed by one with the Tennessee Titans and the past two seasons in Cleveland.

Clowney has appeared in 109 games (98 starts) and has tallied 320 tackles (90 for loss), 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 23 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and one interception.

—Field Level Media