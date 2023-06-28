Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook on Miami rumors: 'I declined visit'

By
Field Level Media
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook dispelled reports he was near a deal with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, saying he declined a visit with the team

Cook responded to reports he was offered a deal with the Dolphins via Twitter

"I declined a visit so you know my guy," Cook wrote in response to Pat McAfee hinting at the connection.

Cook said last week he would be a "perfect fit" in Miami after being released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. The four-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly has multiple offers from interested teams.

Miami's AFC East rivals, the New York Jets and New England Patriots, are among the teams reportedly interested in landing Cook.

Cook had shoulder surgery on Feb. 14, the latest in a series of major shoulder issues that include a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

He was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2023 with the Vikings. Cook rushed for 5,024 yards and scored 43 touchdowns the past four seasons.

The 27-year-old is a Miami native and played at Florida State.

--Field Level Media