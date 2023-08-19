Free-falling Sky look to block out Sun

The Chicago Sky are hoping to escape the grip of a four-game losing streak Sunday when they host the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago (12-19) dropped a 78-67 decision to the Atlanta Dream on the road Friday. The Sky's playoff hopes continue to fade for a team that won a championship two years ago and made the postseason in 2022.

Advertisement

"With how the season has (gone), and all the adversity that we have hit, sometimes goals change," guard Marina Mabrey told WGN in Chicago. "Now, we're trying to get into the playoffs and stay in a playoff spot and also make a run to be in a higher playoff spot rather than the eighth seed, right? But you have to have process goals that go with that. You can't just look at that and keep looking at that and think I'm not getting any closer."

The Sky are battling with the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot. Chicago will face a tough test against the Sun (21-10), who are firmly in the playoffs as the third overall seed at the moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

But like the Sky, the Sun are hoping to get on track again after losing three in a row — including a 95-75 decision to the Dallas Wings on Friday.

Alyssa Thomas will be looked upon as a player to help the Sun right the ship.

Thomas has five triple-doubles this season, the most in league history in a single season, and is averaging 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She collected 15 points and 10 boards in Friday's loss to the Wings.

Advertisement

Teammate Ty Harris is impressed with what Thomas does on the basketball court.

"She sees everything on the floor. It's amazing what she does," Harris told the team website. "In the amount of minutes she plays and just how hard she plays, so I admire her game."

Advertisement

The Sky, who have lost twice to the Sun already this season, are opening a three-game homestand on Sunday.

—Field Level Media