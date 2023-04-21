French sensation Victor Wembanyama declares for NBA draft

Projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama officially declared for the NBA draft on Friday.

The 7-foot-5 Wembanyama will enter the NBA as the most anticipated draft-eligible prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

"Declaring for the draft ... it's something crazy I'm not realizing yet," Wembanyama told ESPN. "I realized pretty young I wanted to play in the NBA but it becomes a reality more every day. I'm so lucky to have this dream within the reach of my hand."

The 19-year-old Wembanyama has played in 29 games for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France so far this season and is averaging 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocked shots and 2.3 assists.

The teams with the best chances of winning the NBA draft lottery are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama said he has no preference per what NBA clubs selects him.

"I am not worried; there is no bad organization," Wembanyama said. "I never tell myself I don't like to go there. Every organization is so careful about their players that there's no wrong destination."

Wembanyama's intrigue isn't due to just his height. He packs the skills of a guard in that he regularly shoots 3-pointers and can handle the ball on offense.

His durability has been fine but hasn't been tested by an NBA-length season (82 games plus playoffs).

"I'm ready to go over all sorts of obstacles," Wembanyama said. "So far it's worked pretty well. I haven't missed a game yet. I've been there for my guys every game.

"There's so many games in a NBA season. It's hard to play all 82 games, some players are built a certain way. Others got to rest. My goal is to play the most games I can, and help my team as much as I can."

--Field Level Media