Friends of Aaron? Jets target WRs Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb

The New York Jets reportedly want to make Aaron Rodgers feel at home and are eyeing two of his favorite targets in free agency.

With the Green Bay quarterback widely expected to join the Jets in a trade, multiple outlets said Tuesday that New York is close to a deal with Allen Lazard and ESPN said fellow Packers receiver Randall Cobb is "on their radar."

New Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett worked with all three players when he held the same position in Green Bay from 2019-21.

Advertisement

Lazard, 27, caught 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts in 2022. He has 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 TDs in 57 games (40 starts) since signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Cobb, 32, recorded 34 receptions for 417 yards and one score in 13 games (three starts) for Green Bay in 2022. He has 625 catches for 7,585 yards and 53 TDs in 155 games (87 starts) with Green Bay (2011-18, 2021-22), the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020).

Pro Football Network reported Monday that the deal to send Rodgers to the Jets "is done."

No trades for players under contract can be made official until the first day of the NFL league year on Wednesday.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media