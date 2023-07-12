Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

G Thomas Greiss retires after 14 seasons

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) looks on after giving up a goal to Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the third period at Enterprise Center.
Mar 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) looks on after giving up a goal to Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the third period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues backup goaltender Thomas Greiss retired after 14 NHL seasons on Thursday

Watch
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Which home run derby finalist will have a better second half? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Greiss played his final season with St. Louis in 2022-23 and posted a 7-10-0 record and 3.58 goals-against average in 16 starts.

Advertisement

Greiss posted a 162-130-37 record and 2.77 GAA in 368 regular-season games for the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, the then-Phoenix Coyotes and San Jose Sharks

The first German-born goalie to play in 100 NHL games claimed the Jennings Trophy, along with teammate Robin Leander, for allowing the fewest goals in the regular season with the Islanders in 2018-19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 2021, Team Germany declared it had cut ties with Greiss for "values contradicting with the values of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB)" following social media posts he liked and shared.

Greiss told NHL.com that he intends to stay involved with the sport.

"I'm already going to stay connected to hockey and possibly do something with one team or another," he said. "But right now, I want to get some distance and let the rest come to me."

--Field Level Media