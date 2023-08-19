Gabriella Cowley nurses 1-shot lead at ISPS Handa

Golf

Jun 23, 2022; Bethesda, Maryland, USA; Ryann O'Toole plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club.
Gabriella Cowley of England carded a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to seize a one-stroke lead after the third round at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Playing the par-72 Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Cowley bounced back from a 75 in the second round to collect seven birdies against two bogeys to move to 6-under for the tournament.

Cowley, who shared the lead with three other golfers after the first round, missed the cut at this tournament in both 2021 and 2022. Now she resides one shot ahead of Ryann O'Toole (68) and Germany's Esther Henseleit (69) and two in front of Switzerland's Kim Metraux (69).

O'Toole had five birdies against one bogey, Henseleit had four and one, and Metraux added five birdies to offset her double-bogey on No. 17.

LPGA Tour rookie Alexa Pano (69), Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela (68), England's Bronte Law (69) and Germany's Olivia Cowan (71) rest in a four-way tie for fifth place.

Second-round leader Marissa Steen followed up two rounds under par by shooting a 75 on Saturday. She fell into a tie for 11th place at even-par for the tournament.

