Galaxy look to continue run of success with Earthquakes up next

The LA Galaxy aim to continue their recent strong play when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes for the latest installment of the California Clasico on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy (6-10-7, 25 points) are 4-1-4 over their past nine MLS matches as they look to overcome a slow start. Los Angeles sits in 13th place in the 14-team Western Conference.

The Galaxy are 1-0-1 this season against San Jose (9-8-8, 35 points), which is tied for the fifth-most points in the West.

Los Angeles is coming off Saturday's 3-0 home victory over the Chicago Fire.

Tyler Boyd, Riqui Puig and newcomer Billy Sharp scored the goals.

Sharp, 37, scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute in his franchise debut. He spent the past eight seasons with Sheffield United in England and scored 266 goals in 19 seasons overseas.

"I'm very grateful and very thankful to be here," Sharp said after Saturday's win. "I want to come here and score goals and I want to make a difference. Every single player and staff member have made me feel really grateful."

San Jose had a four-match MLS unbeaten streak (2-0-2) conclude with Saturday's 3-0 road loss against Sporting Kansas City.

The Earthquakes placed just two shots on target in the disappointing setback.

"We are very disappointed in the score," San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said afterward. "It wasn't our night. It's done. Let's move on and respond to the next moment, it is what this team has been doing all season. I believe they will be ready to fight again."

Goalkeeper Daniel allowed his second-most goals of the season. He gave up four in a 4-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo on June 21.

San Jose star Cristian Espinoza didn't take a single shot against Sporting KC. Espinoza is tied for second in MLS with 12 goals.

Espinoza scored the tying goal in the 81st minute when San Jose and Los Angeles played to a 2-2 draw at Stanford Stadium on July 1. The Galaxy won the first matchup 2-1 at home on May 14.

Boyd leads the Galaxy with five goals.

The Earthquakes are 7-1-4 at home this season. Los Angeles is 1-6-5 on the road.

—Field Level Media