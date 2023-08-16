Galaxy sign veteran English striker Billy Sharp

The LA Galaxy signed English striker Billy Sharp through the end of the 2023 MLS season.

The deal announced Tuesday with the 37-year-old veteran includes an option for 2024.

Sharp was a free agent after ending his tenure as captain of boyhood club Sheffield United.

"Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree," Galaxy coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said. "We are pleased to add a player of Billy's caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season."

Sharp has tallied 266 goals and 75 assists in 690 matches since launching his pro career in 2004.

He also has played for English clubs Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and others.

Sharp's arrival helps fill the void left by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, out for the season with a torn ACL.

—Field Level Media