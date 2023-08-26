George Campbell lifts CF Montreal over Revolution

A late goal from George Campbell lifted CF Montreal to a 1-0 win against the visiting New England Revolution on Saturday.

The defender swept a pass from Lassi Lappalainen by goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. in the 86th minute for his second career MLS goal.

Montreal (11-12-2, 35 points) has won three straight matches.

The Revolution (12-5-7, 43 points) are 0-4-3 in their past seven road matches.

It was a quiet opening half for the two sides. Neither generated much by way of attack or sustained pressure and combined for a mere three shot attempts (none on target), with two coming from New England. Possession was slightly in the visitors' favor, with 52.2 percent of the touches.

Carles Gil came close to giving the Revolution the lead in the 30th minute when, while battling Montreal defender Joel Waterman, he tried for a shot from outside the 6-yard box that hit the post.

Montreal started to take control of the match in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Nathan Saliba pinched down the right and took a far side pass from Bryce Duke for a right-footed kick, but it was blocked by New England midfielder Noel Buck.

Kwadwo Opoku fed Zachary Brault-Guillard speeding up the middle into the box in the 64th minute but just missed on the connection, and then Mathieu Choiniere's attempt from the left edge of the box rolled wide right.

In the 73rd minute, Saliba's cross into the box rolled to Lappalainen on the other side, who sent a pass to Opoku, but the youngster couldn't get his foot on it. A minute later, Gabriele Corbo tried from distance, but his shot went just over the net.

Lappalainen slid a pass through two Revolution defenders to Opoku in the goal area, but his shot hit the side of the net in the 82nd minute.

—Field Level Media